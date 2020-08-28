Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) and their low scores seem like the tragic love story in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. Yet another batting failure put excessive pressure on the bowling department to defend the below-par total.

Although the bowlers tried their best, but the unstoppable Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) managed to chase it down to continue their winning streak.

Chasing 113, TKR got off to a good start but lost a couple of wickets courtesy of Imran Tahir (2/25) who bagged two scalps in the sixth over of Knight Riders’ innings. The Kieron Pollard-led side was forced to work hard for every run due to disciplined bowling by Guyana.

Opening batsman Tion Webster (27) looked good in his stay until he was sent back to the dugout by Warriors’ skipper Chris Green.

The tight bowling by GAW did take the game to 19th over, but they weren’t able to take any other wicket in order to put more pressure on TKR.

Darren Bravo (26) and wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert (39) kept the scoreboard ticking and added an unbroken 63-run stand for the fourth wicket to take Knight Riders over the line.

Khary Pierre registers his career-best bowling figures

Earlier, Riders’ spinner Khary Pierre dismantled the batting unit of Warriors. The left-arm bowler bowled four overs and bagged three wickets by giving 18 runs to register his career-best figures in the Caribbean league.

For Guyana, Shimron Hetmyer (26), Ross Taylor (26) and Keemo Paul (28) did make some valuable contributions. However, it wasn’t enough to post a big or even a competitive total on the scoreboard. The Warriors only managed to reach 112 in 20 overs.

Brief Score:

Trinbago Knight Riders 115/3 (Tim Seifert 39, Tion Webster 27; Imran Tahir 2/25, Chris Green 1/15) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 112 (Keemo Paul 28, Ross Taylor 26; Khary Pierre 3/18, Kieron Pollard 1/15) by 7 wickets.