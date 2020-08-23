Despite Andre Russell’s lionhearted effort of unbeaten 52 from 37 balls, Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) failed to chase down a relatively small target of 119 set by Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) in the eighth game of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020.

In their chase, Tallawahs weakened from the very first ball as they lost opener Chadwick Walton for a golden duck.

— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 22, 2020

Warriors continued the domination and reduced the Jamaicans to 4-3 inside four overs. Captain Rovman Powell (23) and Asif Ali (14) added a 30-run stand before GAW produced another breakthrough.

In the end, Guyana managed to defend a teeny-weeny total of 118. The Warriors bowlers, especially their spinners didn’t allow the opposition to get any kind of momentum which they were looking for. And Tallawahs failed to get over the line as they were restricted to 104/7 in a CPL classic.

For GAW, Ashmead Nedd (1/10) and skipper Chris Green (2/10) bowled impressive spells. Other bowlers too got one wicket each, but Nedd and Green were the most economical. With this win, Warriors have acquired the top spot in the standings and Tallawahs are placed at fifth position.

Earlier, Jamaicans won the toss and elected to field first. Guyana got off to a dazzling start through openers Brandon King (29) and Chandrapaul Hemraj (21), scoring 55-0 in five overs.

But, the Tallawahs soon turned things around with the likes of Mujeeb ur Rahman (3/18) and Carlos Brathwaite (3/14) as they managed to bundle out the opposition for 118.

Brief scores:

Guyana Amazon Warriors 118 in 20 overs (Brandon King 29; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3-18, Carlos Brathwaite 3-14) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 104/7 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 52 not out; Chris Green 2-10, Ashmead Nedd 1-10) by 14 runs.