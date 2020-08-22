Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) will lock horns with Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) in the Match 8 of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. Both teams have won one and lost each of their respective matches.

The Warriors will be aiming to ride on the momentum they attained after winning their last encounter against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP). Chasing 128 to win, the Warriors comfortably cruised past the target, courtesy a heroic from Shimron Hetmeyer.

On the other hand, the Tallawahs lost their second match to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), and they will now be desperate to get back to their winning ways.

GAW vs JT, Probable XI:

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

The Warriors are a well-balanced side led by Chris Green. The likes of Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran in their batting line-up makes up a dangerous proposition for any opponents.

Hetmyer looked in sublime touch and has undoubtedly been the most productive man for his squad. It was his pyrotechnics with the bat that led GAW to their first victory. Hetmyer is also the leading run-getters with two consecutive half-centuries.

Other than that, with the pitch slowing down gradually, Imran Tahir and Keemo Paul will be getting only more lethal as the tournament proceeds.

Probable XI: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq and Imran Tahir.

Jamaica Tallawahs:

When it comes to batting, Tallawahs have all the weapons in their arsenal to match the Warriors. Glenn Phillips is in fine touch and has been the most impressive batsman for the team.

Barring Phillips, none of their top-order batsmen has put up a decent show, and the onus will be on them to deliver this time. Asif Ali has impressed with his wonderful cameos.

Lower down the order, Tallawahs have the service of T20 veterans like Andre Russel and Carlos Brathwaite.

Probable XI: Chadwick Walton (wk), Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell (c), Asif Ali, Nicholas Kirton, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ramaal Lewis, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Phillips, Shimron Hetmyer, Rowman Powell(c), Asif Ali, Andre Russel, Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Sandeep Lamichchane, Fidel Edwards, Romario Shepherd

Captain: Nicholas Pooran, Vice-Captain: Imran Tahir

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Phillips, Shimron Hetmyer, Rowman Powell, Asif Ali, Andre Russel, Chris Green, Imran Tahir, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards, Romario Shepherd

Captain: Shimron Hetmyer, Vice-Captain: Andre Russel

Here are the complete squads:

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Chadwick Walton (wk), Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Andre McCarthy, Nicholas Kirton, Jeavor Royal, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul and Ryan Persaud.

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green (c), Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh.