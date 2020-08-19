Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) in the evening leg on the Day 2 of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020.

Both teams, having already lost their first match, will be eyeing for a much-needed comeback when they clash at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

For franchises, the smart rotation policy will be a key to manoeuvre the gruelling schedule of the league.

On paper, the Warriors look more balanced, and their squad is deep enough that will allow the franchise to rotate their players without weakening the team. On the other hand, the Patriots might not be as strong as their rival, but they do have a few match-winners who can change the outcome of the game at their will.

Overall, Warriors vs Patriots will be an absorbing contest for the cricket fans.

GAW vs SKN, Probable XI:

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

GAW lost their first match to Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) by a margin of four wickets in the opening clash of the tournament. They will leave no stones unturned to avoid the second consecutive defeat.

With T20 batting stalwarts like Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran in their arsenal, GAW can be extremely ruthless on their day.

Probable XI: Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Chris Green (c), Imran Tahir.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

The Patriots too lost their opening encounter to the defending champions Barbados Tridents (BT). But, they will be particularly pleased with their bowling efforts in the last match. It was their batting that let them down.

With incredibly skilful T20 bowlers like Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell and Ish Sodhi at their disposal, SKP can restrict even the most explosive batting unit to a sub-par total.

Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk and Evin Lewis are more than able batsmen, but an overdependence on these three adds extra pressure, both to the other batsmen and the franchise.

Probable XI: Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Joshua da Silva, Denesh Ramdin, Jahmar Hamilton, Rayad Emrit (c), Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi.

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Evin Lewis, Ben Dunk, Chris Green, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Naveen ul Haq, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.

Captain: Nicholas Pooran, Vice-Captain: Shimron Hetmyer

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Joshua Da Silva, Ross Taylor, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir.

Captain: Sheldon Cottrell, Vice-Captain: Imran Tahir

Here are the full Squads:

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton.