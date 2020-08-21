Sunil Narine with his another top of the line performance in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has taken Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to register their second win in the superior T20 competition.

Chasing the Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) target of 136, Knight Riders started pretty bad as opener Lendl Simmons (0) went back to the dugout in the first over. The three-time champions, however, didn’t give any chance to the Tallawahs to capitalise as Narine along with Colin Munro demolished the opponent’s bowling attack.

The duo added a crucial stand of 75-runs for the second-wicket and ultimately took the game away from JT.

Narine scored his second half-century of the 2020 season. The southpaw smashed 53 off 38 deliveries with 7 fours and 2 sixes before Sandeep Lamichhane claimed his wicket.

Munro also held his end and kept on making runs until he took his team over the line. The Kiwi player remained unbeaten on 49 with 5 fours and 2 maximums. TKR managed to reach the target inside 16 overs to claim the top spot in the points table.

Earlier, Tallawahs had an abysmal start as they lost three wickets in the first three overs of their innings. On the second ball of the match, opener Chadwick Walton was dismissed for a duck by medium-pacer Ali Khan. Then in the subsequent over bowled by Jayden Seales, left-handed batter Nicholas Kirton got dismissed for a golden duck.

Ali, who had already given the first breakthrough, came to bowl his next and Tallawahs’ innings third over. The Pakistan-born-American bowler continued his momentum and gave another blow to the two-time champions team in the form of their skipper Rovman Powell (8).

However, opening batsman Glenn Phillips held his end secure and kept on scoring runs. Despite consistent falling of wickets from the other end, Phillips managed to his seventh half-century of the tournament.

Phillips smashed 58 off 42 balls with 5 fours and 4 sixes at an impressive strike-rate of 138.10 before Seales dismissed him. It was Phillips’ efforts that pushed Tallawahs to post 135/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

For Knight Riders, Ali and Seales bagged two wickets. While Narine, Fawad Ahmed and Dwayne Bravo claimed one wicket each.