The eleventh game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 saw two bottom-placed teams in the table, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) and Barbados Tridents (BT), clash against each other at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

SKP captain Rayad Emrit won the toss and opted to field first. Coming out to bat, Tridents’ openers Johnson Charles (24) and Shai Hope (29) set the tone early with their 50 runs partnership. However, the Tridents found themselves in a similar situation of losing wickets at regular intervals.

Five out of the top-six batsmen got starts but could not capitalize by scoring a 50+ score. As a result, the Tridents could only put up a par score of 151 for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs.

Moreover, the Tridents could only post some sort of a challenging score, thanks to contributions from Corey Anderson (31) and Ashley Nurse (25).

During the first innings of the game, all five Patriots bowlers used, picked up at least a wicket each, with Jon-Russ Jaggesar (2/19) being the stand-out bowler.

After the mid-innings break, the Patriots were determined to open their account in the points table, with a target of 152 in sight.

The innings of the match came from Patriots’ opener Evin Lewis who scored a brilliant 89 of 60 deliveries at a strike rate of 148.3. The powerful southpaw‘s entertaining knock consisted of two boundaries and nine sixes.

Ramdin (20) gave ample support to Lewis at the other end. The right-hand-left-hand combination added 78 runs for the third wicket.

The Tridents bowling attack tried their level best to make the Patriots sweat for their runs, with 31 needed off the final three overs. Kyle Mayers‘ spell (2/14) added excitement to the match as he dislodged the two set batsmen.

In the end, Ben Dunk (22* off 11) kept his composure with 13 needed off the final over. The Aussie swashbuckler smacked a couple out of the park in the ultimate over of the game to seal a win for Patriots.

Lewis was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for helping Patriots win by six wickets and open their account in the points table with the first win of the tournament. They meet St Lucia Zouks next on Thursday, August 27.