Nicholas Pooran ended the 20th match of the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) spectacularly, smashing an unbeaten century to steer Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) to a seven-wicket victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) on Sunday.

Pooran and Ross Taylor took the game away from the Patriots with a 128-run fourth-wicket partnership to take Warriors over the finish over. Patriots scored 150/5 in 20 overs batting first.

Pooran hit leg-spinner Ish Sodhi for three consecutive sixes to reach to his maiden T20 century. The southpaw needed to hit the third six to get to the milestone because Warriors only had four runs remaining for the victory.

It was also the first century of the ongoing tournament. Pooran remained unbeaten on 100 and struck four fours, ten sixes during his 45-ball innings.

Da Silva and Ramdin guide Patriots to 150

Earlier, a 68-run fourth-wicket partnership between Joshua Da Silva and Denesh Ramdin propelled Patriots to a competitive total.

Da Silva’s valuable innings came to an end when he was bowled by Romario Shepherd in the 18th over. His 59-run knock came off 46 balls and was laced with two gigantic sixes and five fours.

Ramdin struck Keemo Paul for a maximum in the penultimate over, before Sohail Tanvir was run out for one by the bowler backing up. After the full quota of 20 overs, Ramdin walked backed on 37 not out facing 30 balls with Alzarri Joseph unbeaten on 3.

Warriors are now third on the six-team table with three wins and four losses. Patriots are last with one win from their seven matches.