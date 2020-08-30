Black Caps batsman Glenn Phillips, who plays for Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 has acquired the top spot among leading run-scorers after a man-of-the-match display in the 18th game of the tournament.

The 23-year-old wicket-keeper batsman played a remarkable knock of 79 not out from 61 balls as his side cruised to a 37-run win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Opting to bat first, Tallawahs posted 147-6. Apart from Phillips, Jermaine Blackwood with 27 off 26 made a valuable contribution.

Check out the score so far. Can the Patriots pull out 148 runs or will the Tallawahs hold them back? 2nd inning coming on in a bit. pic.twitter.com/DHcUKxYg9Q — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 29, 2020

Lewis’ injury troubled Patriots in the run chase

Chasing 148, Patriots came up with a new opening pair as Evin Lewis had to play the waiting game due to a groin injury. Kieran Powell (21) came up the order and opened the innings with Chris Lynn (8).

The Aussie power-striker Lynn welcomed Fidel Edwards (2/39) with a six but on the very next ball, the bowler got his revenge with a late outswinger that hit the middle stump and the batsman had to walk back to the dugout.

Denesh Ramdin (13) and Powell took Patriots to 42 before Ramdin edged a cut to keeper Chadwick Walton. Just three runs later, Patriots lost another wicket as Ben Dunk was castled by Carlos Brathwaite (3/11) in his wicket maiden over.

In the next over, new opener Powell in an attempt to go downtown against Veerasammy Permaul (2/20) ended up getting stumped by Walton.

Between the powerplay and the drinks break, the Patriots faced 20 balls and lost three wickets for six runs. It was enough to explain that they were never in the game to chase down the total.

Though Lewis (21) came late due to his injury, but wickets kept on falling, and in the end, Patriots were bundled out for 110 in 19.4 overs to mark their fifth loss out of six matches.

For Jamaicans, Brathwaite bagged three wickets, while Permaul, Sandeep Lamichhane and Edwards picked up two scalps each. At the same time, Mujeeb Ur Rahman took just one wicket – he is at the top of leading wicket-takers in CPL 2020. In 6 games, the Afghanistan spinner has taken 13 scalps.

Brief Score:

Jamaica Tallawahs 147/6 (Phillips 79*, Blackwood 27; Emrit 3/32, Sodhi 1/27) beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 110 all out (Lewis 21, Powell 21; Brathwaite 3/11, Permaul 2/20) by 37 runs.