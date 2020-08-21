The fifth match of the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) witnessed the St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) facing off against Barbados Tridents (BT) on Thursday.

Earlier, influential Tridents’ captain Jason Holder, won the toss and elected to bat first. Holder aimed to continue with the winning momentum from their opening game of the tournament.

The defending champions huffed and puffed towards a score of 131 for the loss of eight wickets in 18.1 overs before rain played spoilsport in the proceedings.

BT openers Shai Hope (19) and Johnson Charles (35) gave a lightning start to their team before wickets at regular intervals hampered their progress.

Holder’s 12-ball 27 run cameo, along with Ashley Nurse’s (16*) effort at the other end propelled Tridents to a respectable total.

For the Zouks, spells from Scott Kuggeleijn (2/28) and Roston Chase (2/8) made the difference in the first innings of the match. Mohammad Nabi impressed yet again with his disciplined spell of 1/19.

Ground staff at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad did exceptionally well to cover the ground amidst torrential downpour and bring out the moppers effectively, to help resume play in no time.

The groundstaff have done an amazing job getting everything ready, and we'll be restarting in 2 minutes – it'll be a FIVE-OVER CHASE and the Zouks will need 47 to win!



After the application of the DLS method, the revised target for the Zouks was a mere 47 runs in five overs.

Albeit, the Tridents tried their level best to remain relevant in the game, the target turned out to be a cakewalk or the Zouks. In the end, the Darren Sammy-led side chased down the required target in just 4.1 overs.

SLZ openers Andre Fletcher and Rahkeem Cornwall set the tone early in the run chase and were given ample support by Nabi, who scored a quickfire 6-ball 15.

Mohammad Nabi wins the Googly magic moment as he takes on Rashid Khan

Nabi also walked away with the ‘Player of the Match’ title as the Zouks won the match by seven wickets by DLS methods.