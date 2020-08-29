St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) will be locking horns against Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) in the 18th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Saturday (August 29).

Both teams haven’t quite really lived up to expectations despite having some big names in their armoury. The Patriots languish at the bottom of the points table with just one win in five matches. While the Tallawahs, with two victories and three defeats, is placed just above the SKP.

Neither of the franchises can afford any more lacklustre outings as the tournament proceeds to the business end.

SKP vs JT, Probable XI:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Barring Evin Lewis, none of the batsmen has been putting up a consistent performance. Lewis has scored 161 runs in five matches. Their next best batsman is Ben Dunk, who rose to the occasion a couple of times.

The Patriots lost their last match against St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) by six-wicket.

SKP skipper Rayad Emrit has done a decent job with the ball.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Denesh Ramdin(wk), Ben Dunk, Jahmar Hamilton, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit (c), Alzarri Joseph, Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Ish Sodhi

Jamaica Tallawahs

JT lost their last match against Barbados Tridents (BT) after they failed to chase 148 runs in 20 overs. Glenn Phillips and Chadwick Walton need to give a proper foundation for the rest of the batting-order to follow.

With wickets getting slower as tournament proceeds, the spin duo of Mujeeb ur Rahman and Sandeep Lamichchane will play a crucial role for the Tallawahs.

Probable XI: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards and Veerasammy Permaul

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Glenn Phillips (wk), Evin Lewis, Ben Dunk, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rayad Emrits, Fidel Edwards

Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Mujeeb ur Rahman

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Glenn Phillips(wk), Ben Dunk, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell, Chadwick Walton, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Rayad Emrit, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ish Sodhi and Imran Khan

Captain: Sandeep Lamichchane, Vice-Captain: Ben Dunk

TV and Live streaming details:

Caribbean Islands – Sports Max TV, ESPN TV

India – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

USA – Willow TV

Trinidad & Tobago – CNC3

Barbados – TV8 & MCTV

St Lucia – HTS

Antigua & Barbuda – CNS

Guyana – E Networks

Grenada – Sportsmax

St. Vincent & the Grenadines – VC3

Pan-Caribbean- SportsMax

Canada- Willow TV

England– Sky Sports

Australia – Fox Sports

New Zealand- Sky Sports NZ

Pakistan: Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports

South Africa: Supersport

The viewers can also live stream CPL 2020 on FanCode app.