St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will face St Lucia Zouks in the seventh match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 at the Brian Lara Stadium, on Saturday (August 22). It will be the third game for both the teams.

Zouks have won their second game against the Barbados Tridents after losing the contest against Jamaica Tallawahs. Patriots, on the other hand, haven’t yet opened their account in the competition.

In their next meeting, both teams would be looking to grab those 2 points and mark their presence in the standings.

SKP vs SLZ, Probable XI:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

The Patriots have suffered two losses already, and they would definitely not want to take another, and in order to do so, the Rayad Emrit-led side needs to improve their batting. The power-striker Chris Lynn hasn’t shown the fire that he possesses with, in the first two games.

Only Ben Dunk has performed up to the mark, so Patriots would want to shine in the batting department.

In the bowling department, SKP has been quite remarkable. In the top-3 wicket-takers of the 2020 CPL season, one belongs to Patriots in the form of Captain Emrit. He has taken five wickets in two games. Apart from him, left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell has also been impressive.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Nicholas Kelly, Ben Dunk, Jahman Hamiton, Rayad Emrit, Alzarri Joseph, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell.

St Lucia Zouks:

Zouks bounced back in the competition when they defeated Tridents in a rain-halted game. Despite not having too many star players in their side, the Daren Sammy-led team has all the potential to beat any franchise in the tournament.

All-rounder Roston Chase has been brilliant for Zouks, but skipper Sammy’s poor run has been a disappointment. Zouks would be looking forward to the upcoming game in order to register their second victory.

Afghanistan’s talented all-rounder Mohammad Nabi played a fantastic quickfire knock in their second game. Therefore, Zouks would hope to see Nabi continuing his momentum in the following games as well.

Probable XI: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zahir Khan.

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Dunk, Jahmar Hamilton, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mohammad Nabi, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Ish Sodhi.

Captain: Ben Dunk, Vice-Captain: Rayad Emrit

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Andre Fletcher, Denesh Ramdin, Chris Lynn, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Dunk, Nick Kelly, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams.

Captain: Roston Chase, Vice-Captain: Ben Dunk.

Here are the squads:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Denesh Ramdin(wk), Ben Dunk, Jahmar Hamilton, Rayad Emrit(c), Dominic Drakes, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Da Silva, Colin Archibald.

St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher(wk), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Javelle Glen, Leniko Boucher.