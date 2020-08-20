Day Three of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will see two victorious teams facing off against each other at Trinidad. Both Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), won their opening encounters of the tournament respectively.

As a result, no team is expected to make any changes and tamper with the winning combination.

On Wednesday, the Tallawahs appeared relatively comfortable in the chase against St Lucia Zouks. However, in the tournament opener, the Knight Riders almost made a meal of their run-chase.

TKR vs JT, Probable XI:

Jamaica Tallawahs:

The Rovman Powell led side fielded a balanced unit, with the spin trio of Veerasammy Permaul, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman claiming a stranglehold in the game against the Zouks. The JT batting lineup looked formidable with the presence of Andre Russell, Asif Ali and Glenn Phillips.

Probable XI: Chadwick Walton (wk), Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Veerasammy Permaul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Oshane Thomas

Trinbago Knight Riders:

With the presence of Sunil Narine, DJ Bravo, and Kieron Pollard in a single lineup, any team would look formidable, let alone the star-studded TKR. New Zealand hard-hitters Tim Siefert and Colin Munro will have to live up to the expectations with individual contributions.

Probable XI: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Tim Seifert (wk), Brandon King, Dwayne Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Sunil Narine, Glenn Phillips, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Tim Seifert (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ali Khan, Oshane Thomas.

Captain: Sunil Narine, Vice Captain: Andre Russell

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Chadwick Walton (wk), Lendl Simmons, Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Sikandar Raza, Jayden Seales, Veeramamy Permaul, Fawad Ahmed, Oshane Thomas

Captain: Carlos Brathwaite, Vice-Captain: Rovman Powell

Here are the full squads:

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Chadwick Walton (wk), Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Andre McCarthy, Nicholas Kirton, Jeavor Royal, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul and Ryan Persaud.

Trinbago Knight Riders:

Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert(wk), Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein and Ali Khan.