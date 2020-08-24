The ninth game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 saw Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) clinch a 19-run win over Barbados Tridents (BT) on Sunday.

TKR remain unbeaten in the tournament thus far, winning all their three games played. Therefore, the Knight Riders shot to the top of the table after defeating the defending champions.

Earlier, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo and Kieron Pollard helped TKR post an above par score of 185 in 20 overs. Munro provided the early impetus with his 30-ball 50, while junior Bravo remained unbeaten on 54, which came off just 36 deliveries.

The finishing blows were provided by Pollard who struck a quickfire 17-ball 41. Coming out to bat, the Tridents began on a positive note on the back of Johnson Charles‘ 52 run-knock, which came off just 32 deliveries.

However, it all changed with Charles’ dismissal, which initiated a flurry of wickets in the middle. The Tridents’ batters had no answer to the spin trap knit by the likes of Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed and Khary Pierre.

The trio ended up with miserly spells, and chipped in with vital wickets, causing misery to the CPL 2019 champions. In the end, the Tridents were left with a lot on their plate. Even the exciting partnership between Jason Holder and Ashley Nurse at the backend could only delay the inevitable for BT.

Ali Khan’s wild celebration

Moreover, the highlight of the second innings of the game arrived when Pakistan’s T20 franchise cricket wayfarer, Ali Khan, took the wicket of Jonathan Carter.

Carter attempted a heave over the leg side, with the creeping required run-rate. Khan, bowling the third over of his spell, executed a perfect yorker which the batsman missed.

As soon as Carter’s leg stump went out for a walk, an emphatic Khan gave an aggressive send-off to the Tridents’ batsman.

Following a number of fist-pumps, the fast-bowler removed his wrist band and chucked it at the batting end.

Here’s the video: