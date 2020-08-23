The Indian cricket fraternity, on Saturday, congratulated opening batsman Rohit Sharma, pacer Ishant Sharma and spinner Deepti Sharma on winning the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Arjuna awards respectively.

Rohit is among the five athletes who will receive India’s highest sporting honour – the Khel Ratna Award for 2020.

India’s limited-overs vice-captain had an outstanding 2019 where he scored 1,490 runs in ODIs at an average of 57.30 and also finished as the highest run-getter in the 2019 World Cup with five centuries in the tournament. He was later promoted as an opener in Test cricket where he made 556 runs in five matches.

“Congratulations on the being conferred with the prestigious #KhelRatnaAward partner! Proud of you bro,” wrote Shikhar Dhawan.

Congratulations on the being conferred with the prestigious #KhelRatnaAward partner! Proud of you bro 👏 @ImRo45



Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma and Deepti will be conferred with the Arjuna awards. Ishant picked up 25 wickets in six Tests last year at an impressive average of 15.56.

On the other hand, Deepti, who was part of the Indian side that reached the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final in Australia, picked up 19 wickets in T20Is and 15 wickets in ODIs last year.

“Congratulations @ImIshant and @ImRo45 for your respective Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awards and to @Deepti_Sharma06 for her Arjuna Award as well. Big congratulations to all the other winners across different sports. Proud moment to remember for each sportsperson,” tweeted Virat Kohli.

Congratulations @ImIshant and @ImRo45 for your respective Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awards 👏 and to @Deepti_Sharma06 for her Arjuna Award as well. 💪 Big congratulations to all the other winners across different sports. Proud moment to remember for each sportsperson.



Here’s how others reacted to their latest achievement:

Congratulations brother @ImRo45, you truely deserve this.

You have made India proud so many times. Here's to many more milestones! ✌️🇮🇳

— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 22, 2020

Congratulations @ImRo45. Well done and very well deserved! I pray that you continue to do well and bring laurels to our country 🇮🇳 👍🏻 #KhelRatnaAward pic.twitter.com/vYncFEn90z — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 21, 2020

Congratulations to my friends👏 @ImIshant Sharma for #ArjunaAward and @ImRo45 for #KhelRatna. Many more awards and glories to come for the two champions.#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/gKZ2SqOEcc — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 21, 2020

Congratulations to Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee @ImRo45 and to @ImIshant and @Deepti_Sharma06 on being conferred with the Arjuna Award. 👏👏 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 22, 2020

Congratulations @ImRo45 on being awarded with The Prestigious Khel Ratna . May your efforts and hardwork keeps adding colours to your achievements. — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) August 22, 2020

Many Congratulations @ImRo45 Bhai for the prestigious Khel Ratna Award and @ImIshant Bhai & @Deepti_Sharma06 for the Arjuna award. 👏 A very big moment for any athlete. 🙌 🇮🇳 — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) August 22, 2020

Congratulations @ImRo45 for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award 2020. @ImIshant and @Deepti_Sharma06 for Arjuna award 2020. — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) August 22, 2020

Congratulations to @ImRo45 on winning the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and to @ImIshant and @Deepti_Sharma06 on being awarded the Arjuna Award. 👏👏 — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) August 21, 2020

Hearty congratulations @ImRo45 on being conferred with the highest sports honour in the country. Your contribution to Indian cricket as a part of the leadership group has been immense and your performances on the field are always exemplary!!

To many more such accolades!

🏏🇮🇳🥂🎊

Congratulations on the being conferred with the prestigious #KhelRatnaAward 👏 @ImRo45 — Naman Ojha (@namanojha35) August 22, 2020

Congrats on receiving the Khel Ratna @ImRo45 ! Wishing you success & hope you achieve many more milestones in the days ahead! https://t.co/9Q6rMcAjNp — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) August 22, 2020

Many congratulations Rohit bhai, for being conferred with the highest sporting honour in the country! So well deserved.. 🤩 @ImRo45 #KhelRatnaAward — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) August 22, 2020

Congratulations @ImRo45 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, 2020,

We are proud of you, Hitman! #legend 🏏🙌🏻 — IQBAL ABDULLAH (@iqqiabdullah) August 21, 2020

Congratulations to @ImRo45 on being conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awards. @ImIshant and @Deepti_Sharma06 for the prestigious Arjuna awards 🙌🏻Very well deserved! — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 22, 2020