Cricket fraternity lauds Rohit, Ishant and Deepti Sharma on winning National Sports Awards
Rohit, Ishant, Deepti Sharma (Pic Source: Twitter)

The Indian cricket fraternity, on Saturday, congratulated opening batsman Rohit Sharma, pacer Ishant Sharma and spinner Deepti Sharma on winning the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Arjuna awards respectively.


Rohit is among the five athletes who will receive India’s highest sporting honour – the Khel Ratna Award for 2020.

India’s limited-overs vice-captain had an outstanding 2019 where he scored 1,490 runs in ODIs at an average of 57.30 and also finished as the highest run-getter in the 2019 World Cup with five centuries in the tournament. He was later promoted as an opener in Test cricket where he made 556 runs in five matches.


“Congratulations on the being conferred with the prestigious #KhelRatnaAward partner! Proud of you bro,” wrote Shikhar Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma and Deepti will be conferred with the Arjuna awards. Ishant picked up 25 wickets in six Tests last year at an impressive average of 15.56.

On the other hand, Deepti, who was part of the Indian side that reached the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final in Australia, picked up 19 wickets in T20Is and 15 wickets in ODIs last year.


“Congratulations @ImIshant and @ImRo45 for your respective Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awards and to @Deepti_Sharma06 for her Arjuna Award as well. Big congratulations to all the other winners across different sports. Proud moment to remember for each sportsperson,” tweeted Virat Kohli.

Here’s how others reacted to their latest achievement:

