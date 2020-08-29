On Friday (August 29) the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans received a shocker as media reports claimed that ten members of the three-time winning team had been tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The fans and supporters of the ‘Yellow Army’ were just preparing to understand precisely how this must’ve happened, they got another shocking update which is enough to shake the entire fandom of the Chennai-based franchise.

In the latest development, CSK batsman Suresh Raina has returned home due to personal reasons and won’t be available for entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. This has been confirmed team CEO, KS Viswanathan.

The official Twitter handle of Super Kings broke the information and stated that CSK has offered complete support to Raina and his family in this challenging time.

“Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time. KS Viswanathan, CEO,” the CSK official Twitter handle wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Raina recently bid goodbye to his international cricket career and was looking forward to the 13th season of IPL scheduled to begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In the cash-rich league, Raina has played 193 games and stockpiled 5368 runs – second highest in the history of IPL. The southpaw has one hundred and 38 half-centuries to his name in the lucrative league.

Raina has also smashed 493 fours and 194 sixes in the tournament so far.