With the start of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, and the ongoing English summer, cricket has finally resumed at full-flow, and a few months of cricketing festivities lined up.

After the T20I series against Pakistan, England will host Australia for a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is.

Following the white-ball series against England, several Aussie cricketers will fly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resume their stints with respective franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The cash-rich league is scheduled from September 19, until November 10. After the conclusion of IPL 2020, the Indian team will travel to Australia for a full-fledged tour.

Australian opener and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain, David Warner has bid adieu to his family before departing for a long tour ahead.

“A very different goodbye for us this time, it’s been an unbelievable time at home with the family and I am going to miss you and the girls very much. #anotherchallenge #gotthis #family @candywarner1 #mywife #mylove,” Warner captioned his post.

Warner – the most successful overseas batsman in IPL T20

It has been a gruelling wait for top cricketers around the globe due to the long hiatus imposed as a result of the global pandemic situation.

Amidst lockdown and quarantine period observed, Warner had been quite active on social media, through his antics on Tik-Tok and Instagram.

Warner, through his dance moves with family, garnered a lot of attention from Tollywood icons Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and many others. Even Shilpa Shetty and Prabhu Deva also expressed their liking towards Warner’s moves.

In IPL T20, Warner has been the most successful overseas batsman, with over 4700 runs to his name. Under his captaincy, the Sunrisers won the 2016 IPL season by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the final.

After his return to competitive cricket in IPL 2019, post-ball-tampering scandal, Warner finished the tournament with 692 runs in 12 games at a whopping average of 69.2. The explosive southpaw boasted a strike-rate above 143 in the last edition of IPL.