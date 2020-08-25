On Tuesday, Delhi Capitals (DC) announced their new bowling coach in the form of ex-Aussie pacer, Ryan Harris.

Harris will be a part of the Capitals’ support staff under head coach Ricky Ponting. He replaces fellow Queenslander, James Hopes, for the coveted position in the Delhi camp will be unable to join the team due to personal reason.

Former Aussie all-rounder Hopes was part of DC’s squad as the bowling coach in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile, Harris was part of Kings XI Punjab’s support staff as bowling coach. The 40-year-old is expected to join DC camp ahead of IPL 2020 which begins on September 19.

“I am delighted to be back in the IPL. This is a huge opportunity for me to contribute to the franchise’s ambitions of lifting the coveted IPL trophy,” Harris stated in a press release.

“The Delhi Capitals side has an impressive bowling line up, and I can’t wait to start working with them all,” he further added.

During his stint with the Capitals, Harris is slated to mentor the likes of Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma in the lineup.

Harris makes a move from KXIP to DC

DC’s also boasts a fine roster of spinners in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane and Axar Patel.

The Delhi-based franchise has brought in a greater balance to the side with the presence of all-rounders, Keemo Paul, Marcus Stoinis and Harshal Patel, in their squad.

Earlier, Harris was a part of Deccan Chargers’ triumphant campaign in the 2009 edition of IPL. The Aussie seamer was renowned for his lionhearted spells at the highest level.

Due to injury woes, Harris had to call his retirement from international cricket in 2015. He then took up mentorship role in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Brisbane Heat.