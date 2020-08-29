The first T20I of three-match series between England and Pakistan was abandoned after the rain came during England’s innings at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

Earlier, England batsman Tom Banton went hammer and tongs after Pakistan won the toss and asked the hosts to bat on a cloudy evening. Getting an opportunity to open the innings, young Banton smashed a 42-ball 71, including five huge sixes and 4 fours. After he went back to the pavilion, Pakistan stormed back in the game taking four wickets for just 14 runs.

Thus, the Eoin Morgan-led side couldn’t capitalise on the start provided by Banton. Shadab Khan proved to be a touch expensive initially, but it was the leggie who got the aggressive opener’s wicket, and Pakistan turned the screw on the hosts before rain stopped play. The second match of the series will be played at the same venue on Sunday (August 30).

‘Isko Urdu Samajh Aati Hai’

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan is a chatterbox from behind the wickets and once his suggestion helped Shadab to a large extent. It all happened in the 15th over of England’s innings.

In the fourth delivery of the over, Rizwan asked Shadab to plot Moeen Ali’s dismissal on his own since the latter understand the Urdu language. Moeen got the strike after Sam Billings drove a tossed-up delivery down to long-off for a single. In the very next ball, Shadab indeed got Ali out much to Pakistan’s delight.

The leggie bowled a flatter delivery outside the off-stump and Moeen made a tentative push at it. The ball found his outside edge and Rizwan had his travails while catching it. The wicketkeeper couldn’t catch the ball on the first attempt but grabbed it in the second time.

