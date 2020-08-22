England cricket’s young talent Zak Crawley exhibited top-quality batting performance against Pakistan in the final Test of the three-match series which started on Friday (August 21) at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

On Day 2, Crawley started his innings from the overnight score of 171 and continued to show his magic.. During the 113th over of England’s first innings, Crawley etched his name in record books as he became the third-youngest England batter to smash a double ton in the longest format of the game.

Youngest to score a double hundred for England:

22 year 60 days – L Hutton 364 vs Australia at The Oval in 1938

22 year 103 days – D Gower 200* vs India at Edgbaston in 1979

22 year 201 days – Zak Crawley vs Pakistan at Southampton in 2020

After the end of 112th over, Crawley along with his batting partner Jos Buttler reached 255 runs in their partnership. With that, the pair managed to create a record of the highest fifth-wicket stand for England in Test cricket.

Our highest ever fifth-wicket partnership in Test cricket 😀 Scorecard/Videos: https://t.co/y9FF717n0I pic.twitter.com/NYuIzVg2zp — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 22, 2020



Highest 5th wicket partnership for England in Tests:

255* – Z Crawley and J Buttler vs Pakistan at Southampton in 2020

254 – K Fletcher and T Greig vs India at Mumbai in 1972/73

242 – W Hammond and L Ames vs New Zealand at Christchurch in 1932/33

Earlier, On Day 1, the Kent cricketer botched up his maiden international century for England when he tapped down to deep extra cover to score a couple in the first over after tea. With the hundred, Crawley became the first England No.3 to make a Test century since Jonny Bairstow in 2018 and Joe Root in 2016.

The 33-year-old also became the third-youngest English cricketer to smash a Test ton against Pakistan after Alastair Cook and Ian Botham.