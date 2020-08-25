Pakistan’s top-order batsmen reacted valiantly to their first innings demolition as they showed enough grit and gumption to frustrate the inspired English bowlers on Day 4 of the third Test at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

After being bundled-out for 273 in the first innings, Pakistan, while following-on, ended the day on 100-2 before bad lights and torrential downpour brought a premature halt to the proceedings.

Pakistan’s openers Shan Masood and Abid Ali started the day on a decent note as the duo survived the opening spell of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Anderson nearly got the better of Masood when he was batting on just two runs as his thick edge off an outswinger carried right into the grasp of Jos Buttler, but the latter couldn’t grab the early opportunity.

Buttler joined the dubious league of Broad, Zak Crawley and Rory Burns; all of them have dropped chances of Anderson’s bowling in the match.

Masood and Ali batted for more than twenty overs before the former got caught on the crease off a nipper from Broad. Mugged-up theatrics from the bowler and his crew convinced the umpire Michael Gough who raised his fingers without any hesitation.

Pakistan skipper stand tall once again

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali, the last innings centurion, once again turned out to be a thorn in the flesh for the home side. Azhar refused to bow down as he walked back unbeaten on 29. He has now faced over 350 balls and scored 170 runs without losing his wicket.

Ali too made a valuable contribution before falling prey to Anderson, who now reclines with 599 wickets to his name.

If weather permits, the 38-year-old pacer is most likely to touch the 600-mark on Day 5. No doubt, he would certainly rue the dropped chances in the game.

With intermittent rain expected to shorten the order of play on Day 5, Pakistan might be lucky enough to pull out a draw and hold the series at 1-0, which is always a better margin to lose than 2-0.

Brief scores: 583/8 dec. (Zak Crawley 267, Jos Buttler 152; Fawad Alam 2-46) lead Pakistan 273 (Azhar Ali 141 not out; James Anderson 5-56) & 100/2 (Abid Ali 42, Azhar Ali 29 not out; James Anderson 1-18, Stuart Broad 1-23) by 210 runs.