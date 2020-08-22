England’s wicket-keeper batsman, Jos Buttler, has destroyed Pakistan bowling attack in the ongoing third Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The right-handed batter took Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners en route to his second century in Test cricket.

Buttler has had a disappointing summer behind the stumps, and this impressive knock will surely quieten his critics. The 29-year-old smashed leg-spinner Yasir Shah for two sixes down the ground. His collection of remarkable shot-making also included the trademark back-foot drive through the covers.

In the 102nd over of England’s first innings, Buttler reached his second Test century.

Buttler’s maiden century in the longest format came against India in August 2018. Since then, the Somerset batsman has been trying hard to get into the groove, but somehow he was unable to reach the triple figures.

After the end of 101st over, Buttler and Zak Crawley reached a record of highest partnership for the fifth wicket against Pakistan.

Highest 5th wicket partnership for England against Pakistan:

222*- Z Crawley & J Buttler Southampton, 2020

219 – P Collingwood & E Morgan Trent Bridge, 2010

192 – D Compton & T Bailey Trent Bridge, 1954

176* – M Gatting & I Botham The Oval, 1987

Earlier, England began the Day 2 with their overnight score of 332/4 having Zak Crawley and Buttler not out on 171 and 87. The pair took England from 127 for 4, to 332/4 putting on an unbroken stand of 205 for the fifth wicket against an excellent bowling attack on the opening day of the final Test.