The experts of the captivating sport often say that cricket is a funny game. The reason being, when things don’t go in one’s favour, even the basics look hard to execute. But, when the situation changes, one can make magic happen with ease.

England’s wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has portrayed a similar story. Not so long ago, he was having a nightmare behind the stumps. Buttler looked average with the willow and dropped simple chances behind the stumps in the recently concluded Test series against West Indies.

Even in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan, the 29-year-old had quite a few low moments with the keeping gloves. After the end of the first Test in Manchester, Buttler revealed that he thought it was his last Test for England.

On Sunday (August 23), during the third day’s play of the final Test of English summer in Southampton, Buttler produced a jaw-dropping moment by grabbing a phenomenal catch.

It all happened in the 86th over of Pakistan’s first innings when Stuart Broad bowled a wide leg-stump delivery, and tailender Shaheen Afridi tapped the ball. Buttler made a full-stretch dive, flew to his right and clutched an absolute stunner.

With the wicket of Afridi, Pakistan were left reeling at 247/8. Later, the visitors were dismissed for 273, thanks to remarkable efforts by Pakistan’s Test skipper Azhar Ali who smashed an unbeaten 141.

James Anderson completes his 29th five-for in Test cricket

For the home team, veteran speedster James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers. The ‘Burnley Express’ finished the day with 5/56 in 23 overs. Anderson completed his 29th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

England are 1-0 up in a three-match contest, eying for their first Test series victory over Pakistan in this decade.