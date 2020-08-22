Naseem Shah, Pakistan’s fast bowling sensation, once again showed his magic when he sent back England skipper Joe Root with an unplayable delivery on Day 1 of the third Test match at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, on Friday (August 21).

The 17-year-old picked Root’s wicket with an immaculate swing delivery.

Naseem bowled a good length delivery, but the ball took an outside edge off Root’s bat at lightning speed before wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took a brilliant catching in front of first slip.

As the England captain slowly made his way back to the pavilion, still searching for a big score this summer, he had a wry smile on his face. As if wondering, how to play such a delivery.

Here’s the video:

However, Pakistan’s happiness was short-lived on the opening day as from thereon, centurion Zak Crawley and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler stitched an unbroken 205-run stand for the fifth wicket to take England to a commanding position at stumps – 332/4.

The likes of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem, Yasir Shah and Fawad Alam combined to account for all breakthroughs but remained expensive. On the other hand, Mohammad Abbas maintained his line and length but failed to pick any wicket.