England registered a clinical five wickets victory over Pakistan in the second T20I at the Old Trafford on Sunday. The home side now leads the series by 1-0 with one more match to be played at the same venue on September 01.

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field on a sun-kissed Sunday afternoon in Manchester.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam left no stones unturned to disprove Morgan’s decision as the duo started the proceedings on an explosive note.

Zaman and Azam put on a stellar display, played some aesthetically pleasing shots, and combined for 72 runs before the former fell prey to Adil Rashid in the ninth over.

Azam (56 of 44 balls) soon raced past his half-century with a glorious cover drive off a pitched-up delivery from Rashid.

Mohammad Hafeez (69 off 36 balls), however, continued his onslaught and silenced the critics with a stupendous half-century. His knock, along with a valuable contribution from the opening pair, propelled the tourists to a daunting total of 195 – Pakistan’s highest total against England in T20Is.

Chasing 196 to win, England openers Johnny Bairstow and Tom Banton gave their side a flying start.

However, all-rounder Shadab Khan scripted the redemption in his very first over. He dismissed both Bairstow and Banton in back-to-back deliveries to reduce the home team to 66/2.

With two new batsmen on the crease, Morgan and David Malan, a cat-and-mouse affair between English batsmen and Pakistan’s spinner which everyone might have anticipated.

But, Morgan was at his fluent best as he flawlessly annihilated the visitors’ attack with a perfect blend of poise, grace and finesse. With Malan, Morgan added a quick 112 run partnership, ruling out the opponents’ chances of making a comeback in the game.

Morgan (66 off 33 balls) departed in the 17th over bowled by right-arm pacer Haris Rauf.

Malan (54 not out) later completed his half-century and also scored the winning boundary in the first ball of the last over to propel England to a record chase with five balls to spare.