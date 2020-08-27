England speedster Jofra Archer is one of the most loved cricketers on Twitter. Now and then, Jofra’s old Tweets keep resurfacing on social media and get viral.

Well, it won’t be wrong to say that every single tweet is one for the future. Fans keep connecting Archer’s old tweets with most of the recent occurring in the world.

Lately, an old tweet has been going viral on Twitter, that has left everyone talking. The tweet is related to ‘Rhea’.

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has become one of the most talked celebrity currently, however, for all the wrong reasons. Rhea is the prime accused in the suicide case of talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actor was found dead at his Bandra house on June 14. CBI is currently investigating the case.

The old Tweet of Jofra Archer read:

“Rhea and tessale :|”

Rhea and tessale 😐 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 16, 2014

Archer’s tweet has been receiving hilarious reactions from all around. Netizens couldn’t stop themselves from lauding the English pacer, who never fails to amaze Twitteruniverse with his old tweets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Dhyan se dekho bhai saab ke purane tweets….Corona kab khatam hoga jarur bataya hoga….😑

— Heretic (@born_rebellious) August 19, 2020

Bhai aapko to sabb pata hai😆

— Ishu (@thew_writer) August 19, 2020

Y bisi kaha se jaan jata h 🤔🤔 — ᎻᎪᎡᏚᎻ ᏟᎻᎪNᎠᎬᏞ (@Harsh__Chandel) August 19, 2020

Jofra Acharya Massss🔥🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥💥😆😆😆😆 — Khiladi Allu Omkar🔥💥 (@CreatorZombie11) August 19, 2020

Isske paas pakka koi time machine h! pic.twitter.com/VNYdIhhfiR — N I K H A R (@Nikharbudhadev) August 20, 2020

Jofra archer is in time travel mode🔥 — A (@EffinSalmaniac) August 19, 2020

Jofra in Latin stands for Jyotish and Archer stands for Acharya…… — Iamgroot (@Sinchan4u) August 23, 2020

This guy travels through time. NASA should hire him — Shashi Deo (@shashideo_) August 23, 2020

Kaise kar lete ho bhai😂😂 — sahil ramani (@sahilpramani) August 20, 2020