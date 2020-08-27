Fans react hilariously as Jofra Archer’s tweet on Rhea goes viral

  • Archer's tweet on 'Rhea' resurfaces on social media.
  • Fans come up with hilarious reactions on Archer's old post.
Fans react hilariously as Jofra Archer’s tweet on Rhea goes viral
Jofra Archer, Rhea (Pic Source: Instagram)

England speedster Jofra Archer is one of the most loved cricketers on Twitter. Now and then, Jofra’s old Tweets keep resurfacing on social media and get viral.


Well, it won’t be wrong to say that every single tweet is one for the future. Fans keep connecting Archer’s old tweets with most of the recent occurring in the world.

Lately, an old tweet has been going viral on Twitter, that has left everyone talking. The tweet is related to ‘Rhea’.


Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has become one of the most talked celebrity currently, however, for all the wrong reasons. Rhea is the prime accused in the suicide case of talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actor was found dead at his Bandra house on June 14. CBI is currently investigating the case.

The old Tweet of Jofra Archer read:

“Rhea and tessale :|”



Archer’s tweet has been receiving hilarious reactions from all around. Netizens couldn’t stop themselves from lauding the English pacer, who never fails to amaze Twitteruniverse with his old tweets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Like it?
Follow us on Google News
Share with a Cricket fan!

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our daily newsletter or follow us on Google News.


Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or get in touch with him on twitter.