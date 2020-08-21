Former India captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 – the occasion of Independence Day in the country.

Currently, MSD is in Chennai for the training camp of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise – Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Ranchi-born along with Chennai squad will leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday (August 21) for the 13th edition of IPL scheduled to begin from September 19 in the Gulf nation.

Since his retirement, Dhoni has received several tributary messages from people belonging to almost all backgrounds. Recently, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a heart-warming letter to the veteran stumper, acknowledging the latter’s contribution to the Indian cricket.

Now, Dream11 – the fantasy gaming platform – has also given a special tribute to the wicketkeeper-batsman. Incidentally, Dhoni also happens to be the brand ambassador of the fantasy platform.

Dream 11 has posted a video on their official Twitter handle which featured the comments of those cricketers who are also associated with the fantasy gaming application.

These cricketers are Rishabh Pant, Ravi Ashwin, AB de Villiers, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Holder, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada. They showered praiseworthy comments for Dhoni.

Here’s the video:

Dhoni’s last appearance for India came in the heart-breaking semi-final loss against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup.

The 39-year-old ended his career as Indian cricket’s most successful captain in the limited-overs format. Under his captaincy, India won three ICC trophies – 2007 T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Dhoni played 350 ODIs, in which he has accumulated 10,773 runs at a remarkable average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties in the 50-overs format.