Ridhima Pathak, Zainab Abbas, Archana Vijaya and Karishma Kotak among the other female cricket presenters have paid tributes to former Team India captain MS Dhoni as the latter has announced his retirement from international cricket.

On Saturday (August 15), taking to Instagram, the veteran wicket-keeper-batsman Dhoni shared a video and captioned the post, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

The video had the iconic song ‘Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu’ from Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kabhie Kabhie’ playing in the background and in it, Dhoni shared his incredible journey in the Indian side including his run out in the last game against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup 2semifinal.

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL’s opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament was postponed amid COVID-19 and will now be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Dhoni will continue to lead CSK in the IPL.

Here’s how the beauty with brains’ reacted to MS Dhoni’s retirement:

Legends only move on to greater things ! Congratulations on a stellar innings @msdhoni ! Upwards and onwards will be the only way you will go . Always a fan ! 🙌🏼🙏🏼 #respect — Archana Vijaya (@archanavijaya) August 15, 2020

In all my years presenting cricket, if I ever asked a young aspiring cricketer who they wanted to be, most said – @msdhoni – that is this man’s legacy. Forever . 😊 — Archana Vijaya (@archanavijaya) August 15, 2020

Perfect independence gift to all the attacking bowlers from MSD#DhoniRetires — RIDHIMA PATHAK (@PathakRidhima) August 15, 2020

Definitely the most inspiring & exemplary leader and player for me to come out of India,a humble sportsman and the only captain to have all the ICC trophies to his credit. Farewell..#MSDhoni https://t.co/DUwJRF91Zf — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) August 15, 2020

That is a lot of trophies in that cabinet! Also demonstrates his ability to handle pressure and keep his cool in big matches as a leader.. @msdhoni https://t.co/Id2Ij1VFTV — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) August 15, 2020

How I admire thee @msdhoni onwards and upwards!!!! Thank you for making us all so proud! — karishma kotak.. (@karishmakotak) August 16, 2020

You helped me & so many like myself believe that, with a pocket full of dreams & a shatterproof spirit, you can achieve anything you set your mind to. All the best for the future, Captain Cool, thank you for the memories. #ThankYouMSDhoni — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) August 15, 2020