From Ridhima Pathak to Karishma Kotak: Cricket presenters send best wishes to MS Dhoni for his second innings in life

  • Legends only move on to greater things: Archana Vijaya
  • Dhoni will next be seen leading CSK in the upcoming IPL.
From Ridhima Pathak to Karishma Kotak: Cricket presenters send best wishes to MS Dhoni for his second innings in life
Ridhima Pathak, Zainab Abbas, Archana Vijaya, MS Dhoni, Karishma Kotak (Image Source: Twitter)

Ridhima Pathak, Zainab Abbas, Archana Vijaya and Karishma Kotak among the other female cricket presenters have paid tributes to former Team India captain MS Dhoni as the latter has announced his retirement from international cricket.


On Saturday (August 15), taking to Instagram, the veteran wicket-keeper-batsman Dhoni shared a video and captioned the post, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

The video had the iconic song ‘Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu’ from Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kabhie Kabhie’ playing in the background and in it, Dhoni shared his incredible journey in the Indian side including his run out in the last game against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup 2semifinal.


Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL’s opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament was postponed amid COVID-19 and will now be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Dhoni will continue to lead CSK in the IPL.

Here’s how the beauty with brains’ reacted to MS Dhoni’s retirement:





Like it? Share with a Cricket fan!

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our daily newsletter or follow us on Google News.


Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or get in touch with him on twitter.