A fast-bowling prodigy from Rajasthan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti is destined to achieve greater heights with Team India. He shot to prominence after putting up a stellar display in the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup.

Nagarkoti’s exploits in domestic cricket earned him a place in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp as the franchise roped him in the 2018 auction. But, a nagging injury hindered his appearance as he missed both the 2018 and 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

KKR CEO Venky Mysore has recently revealed that Nagarkoti is one of the best fielders in the domestic circuit. He further testified his statement saying that once Rahul Dravid compared the speedster to none other than Ravindra Jadeja.

“One guy that we are completely looking forward to see in action is Kamlesh Nagarkoti. He is an unbelievable young kid, he is like a son to me. People who have seen him bowl, the pace at which he bowls, and he can really bat. But most importantly Rahul Dravid had told me that he is one of the best fielders going around in India. He would compete with the likes of Jadeja, which is a big statement from someone like Rahul Dravid,” Venky Mysore said on ‘The RK Show’.

‘Andre Russell is the Michael Jordan of T20 cricket’

Mysore further talked about Sunil Narine and remarked that people don’t realize that the latter is as good as the marquee Andre Russell in terms of all-round ability.

“A lot of people keep thinking about Andre Russell as the best allrounder, which he is. Our coach [McCullum], I borrowed a line from him, when he said that ‘Andre Russell is the Michael Jordan of T20 cricket.”

“But, at the same time, you look at Sunil Narine’s stats, a lot of people might be pleasantly surprised as to how… he is not that far behind in terms of his all-round capabilities and how he has contributed to KKR and what he does – with the bat; we know what he does with the ball. So those two have been absolutely brilliant,” concluded Mysore.