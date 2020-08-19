After the end of the second Test match against Pakistan at Southampton, ICC released its latest Player Rankings. Lethal bowling duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson have climbed towards the top spot individually.

The pair of Broad and Anderson had an impressive outing with the ball in the drawn Test match. Broad moved a place to the number two slot following his 4/56 spell at the Ageas Bowl in the first innings.

Anderson, on the other hand, advanced a couple of spots to the number 14 position. The England pacer finished with a three-wicket haul in the second game of the three-match series. Previously, both Broad and Anderson have reigned at the summit of ICC Rankings for bowlers.

Pakistan seamer, Mohammad Abbas, has ended up at the eighth position, following his 2/28 spell. Abbas reached his career-best third position in the ICC charts for bowlers previously.

Amongst batsmen, Babar Azam re-attained his career-best fifth position, after playing an attractive knock of 47. Meanwhile, half-centurions, Abid Ali and Mohammad Rizwan, have made individual jumps to the 49th and 75th position respectively.

Further, after a much-required knock of 53, England’s Zak Crawley achieved a career-best 81st place. Ace batsmen, Joe Root and Ben Stokes, have also retained their respective seventh and ninth position in the top 10.

As far as the coveted ICC World Test Championship points table is concerned, England continues to rank third in the charts with 279 points. Pakistan, meanwhile, occupies the fifth place with 153 points. India leads the Test championship points table with 360 points, while Australia is a close second with 296 points.

England face Pakistan next in the third Test match at the same venue as the second game of the series. The hosts currently lead the three-match affair by 1-0. Rain played spoilsport throughout the entirety of the five days of the second Test match. Only 134 overs were bowled in the game.