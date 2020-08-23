After the massive break of 6 months, Indian cricketers are set to take on the field as the upcoming cricket schedule has been laid down by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly.

Firstly, the Indian cricketers would join their respective franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season which will begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). After the IPL, the Virat Kohli & Co. will travel to Australia for a bilateral series starting from the first week of December.

Post the Aussie tour, the Indian team will return home to host England for the first series of 2021 in February. The 14th edition of the IPL will then follow the India vs England series.

Fans would be witnessing a lot of cricket in the next year because BCCI is concentrating on making up for the lost time in the 2020 calendar due to the global pandemic.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ganguly has written a letter to state associations and issued directions regarding the upcoming schedule of the Indian cricket team.

“The senior Indian men’s team will travel to Australia in December this year and will come back to the country for a series against England starting from February next year. This will be followed by IPL 2021 in April,” Ganguly wrote in the letter.

In the letter, the BCCI President has also mentioned the plans for the domestic season. He said that the apex board is making all possible efforts to make sure the resumption of domestic cricket takes place by maintaining all the safety protocols.

“In the domestic cricket context, we are currently in the offseason, and the BCCI is making all efforts to ensure that domestic cricket resumes as and when the conditions permit. The health and safety of players and all other involved in domestic cricket is of utmost importance to BCCI, and we are continually monitoring all aspects.

“All members will be duly informed about the future course of action, and suggestions will be taken before we resume domestic cricket. We are hopeful that the Covid-19 situation will improve over the next few months, and we will be able to start domestic cricket in a safe and healthy environment,” the letter further read.