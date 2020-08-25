Former Indian cricketer, Aakash Chopra, is renowned for his bold analysis of the game, through his broadcast channel as well as in the commentary box.

Amidst the lull in the cricketing world due to pandemic situation, Chopra felt responsible about floating along with the social media trends. Of-late, Chopra has been actively electing the best XI from various top-notch tournaments and different formats of the game.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) around the corner, Chopra has now picked the top six spinners to watch out for, going into the tournament.

“At No.6, I am picking Mujeeb Ur Rahman. He has two or three very good variations. He bowls with the new ball and also in the middle overs. At No.5, I am going with Imran Tahir for a variety of reasons, the first being he does very well in T20 cricket. And Dhoni will get the best out of him,” Chopra said on his YouTube Channel.

“Ashwin has the experience, he has a normal off-spin and the carrom ball and bowls the googly also in between. But the thing I like most about him is his temperament, he doesn’t get flustered,” he added.

Sunil Narine has been the most successful overseas spinner in IPL T20

Among the top three spinners, Chopra included two mystery tweakers in the form of Sunil Narine and Rashid Khan.

“At No.3, I am going with Sunil Narine. His action has changed a little and has not been that effective after the change. So if Dinesh Karthik uses him well, then this player will do very well and win matches for KKR.”

Chopra faced a dilemma while choosing between Indian wrist-spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, but went for the latter.

“There is a lot of fight between the two leg-spinners but I am going with Chahal at No.2. His biggest plus point is his brain. Skill-wise he is very good but he outfoxes the batsmen with his brain. The big grounds will also help him.”

“At No.1, I have got the Afghanistan lion, Rashid Khan. I have kept him at No.1 due to 2-3 reasons although we saw in the last IPL that batsmen had figured him out a little. But he is coming after playing the CPL. So he will get into this tournament and hit the ground running. He has also mentioned that he is developing a new delivery,” Chopra concluded.