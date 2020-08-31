The much-awaited 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) suffered yet another setback after around 12 members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were found positive for the coronavirus.

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar and top-order batsman Ruturaj Gaekwad are the two players who have contracted the deadly virus. They have been isolated from the other members of the squad. And if that was not enough for the ‘Yellow Army’, their vice-captain Suresh Raina too pulled out his name from the tournament.

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has spilt beans on the recent development in the UAE and said he is hopeful that the tournament will go as it has been planned.

“I cannot comment on the situation of Chennai Super Kings. We’ll see if they can start as per schedule. I hope the IPL will be conducted well. We have a long schedule for the tournament and I sincerely hope everything will go on just fine,” Ganguly remarked.

‘We will have to accept that reality’

Former Indian skipper further added that the entire world is going through a tough time and the matches are played in an empty stadium everywhere.

“The entire world is coping with the crisis. Football and cricket matches are being conducted to empty stadiums globally. We will also have to accept that reality.”

“I have started working, and have a regular schedule. This is the time we must take precautions and do our work. I am not a full-fledged sportsperson anymore – I am half-and-half. I am balancing between family, cricket, BCCI, and media work,” he added.

The Kolkata-born also heaped praise on MS Dhoni’s glorious career and stated that his contribution to the Indian cricket would surely stand the test of time.

“He is a remarkable player. What he achieved for India is fantastic. But everybody has to give up someday. What he had done for Indian cricket is outstanding,” Ganguly said.

The 2020 edition of the cash-rich league is scheduled to commence from September 19, and the final will be played on November 10.