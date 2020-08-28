The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). All eight teams have reached the Gulf nation to start preparations for the mega T20 tournament.

However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, all teams have been advised to stay in the biosecure bubble and follow the necessary protocols. The players are currently undergoing a 7-day quarantine period.

The cricketers have been allotted separate rooms in hotels. Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to all franchisees in order to ensure that no unfortunate incident takes place during the course of the tournament.

Players will enter the biosecure bubble

All players and support staff are being tested thrice, i.e. Day 1, 3 and 6 since their arrival in UAE. After the completion of these tests, if the player or staff member tests negative on all three occasions, only then they will be allowed to enter the biosecure bubble.

The players and support staff are also authorised not breach the biosecure bubble throughout the duration of the T20 competition.

Apart from this, while in quarantine, players cannot meet each other. This is the prime reason why most of the teams are holding virtual conferences in order to keep the morale of the side high and strategise for the upcoming days.

Here’s the complete list of hotels:

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE (RCB): Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Hotel

MUMBAI INDIANS (MI): St Regis, Abu Dhabi

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS (CSK): Taj, Dubai

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD (SRH): Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (KKR): Ritz Carlton, Abu Dhabi

KINGS XI PUNJAB (KXIP): Sofitel The Palm, Dubai

DELHI CAPITALS (DC): Palace Downtown, Dubai

RAJASTHAN ROYALS (RR): One & Only The Palm, Dubai