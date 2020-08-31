IPL 2020: Fans left guessing as RCB shares a picture of AB de Villiers donning the wicketkeeping gloves

  • AB de Villiers can keep wickets in the upcoming IPL edition.
  • "He's got a huge role to play for us, given the number of performances over the years for RCB and South Africa": Katich
AB de Villiers (Pic Source: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on Sunday, teased fans with a picture of AB de Villiers from his wicketkeeping drill during the players’ practice session in Dubai.


Fans were left guessing as soon as the image was uploaded on social media with some welcoming RCB’s idea, while others feared the position of regular keeper Parthiv Patel in the final XI.

“We think that this is something you’ve all been waiting to see! #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers,” RCB captioned their post.



Most fans felt that if De Villiers takes over the keeping duties, then it could balance the Challengers playing XI and allow youngster Devdutt Padikkal to be part of the top-order lineup.

Meanwhile, few were left worried about Parthiv’s spot in the playing XI as he usually plays as a keeper-opener for Virat Kohli-led side and has proven his mettle in the past.

Katich hints at ABD keeping wickets for RCB

Meanwhile, RCB head coach Simon Katich said everything will depend on finding the right balance for the conditions in UAE. He also stated that De Villiers will play a huge role for the franchise.

“Obviously we’ve had a lot of discussions around the makeup of our team. AB has kept wickets in South Africa before so I’m sure that will be a topic for discussion. But what is the right balance in these conditions will also come into play. He’s got a huge role to play for us, given the number of performances over the years for RCB and South Africa,”  Katich said about AB de Villiers.

“We know he’s a world-class performer and he’s had a fantastic tournament, where he led his team to a win in the 3TC competition. He’s coming in confident on the back of that and I’m sure, knowing his love for his franchise and playing with the players at RCB, he’s going to be excited by this prospect. We’ll see what happens with his job behind the stumps and with the bat,”  Katich added.

IPL 2020 will set to begin from September 19 in the UAE, although the complete schedule is yet to be announced.

RCB will be chasing their first title once again. They have reached the final thrice, 2016 being the last, but have since slumped low in each of their last three seasons.

