Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli surprised everyone by sharing his first picture from Dubai on Friday evening. He wasn’t seen in any of the photographs uploaded by RCB on their social media accounts, and the fans were correct when they speculated that Kohli didn’t travel with the other members of his team.

It was later disclosed that before flying to the UAE, all the RCB players arrived in Bengaluru for a short camp. This is where they quarantined themselves and stayed in the mandatory bio-secure bubble.

However, Kohli didn’t meet his team in Bengaluru and was in quarantine at a different location. The RCB captain decided to stay back in Mumbai and quarantine himself before he boarded the flight for Dubai.

Basically, Kohli didn’t want to put himself in any sort of a risk due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Moreover, the 32-year-old also tested himself for COVID-19 in Mumbai itself before boarding a separate charted plane flying to Dubai.

“He had quarantined himself in Mumbai and also tested himself for COVID-19. So he could not come to Bengaluru. He flew alone by a charter flight from Mumbai,” a spokesperson of the franchise was quoted as saying by Bangalore Mirror.

As per the rules, the players and officials will remain in isolation for six days in Dubai. They will undergo rounds of testing during this period and will be allowed to resume training after nearly a week. Till then, they are not even allowed to leave their rooms.