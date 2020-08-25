Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed a new strength and conditioning coach. For those who are alien with this term, ‘strength and conditioning coach’ is someone who happens to be a physical performance professional. He/she uses an exercise prescription to improve the performance of players or teams.

For the above-mentioned position, KKR have roped in former Olympic sprinter Chris Donaldson – a New Zealand sprinter who represented his country at the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympics. Also, he was part of the 4x100m relay team that still holds the national record.

When it comes to Donaldson’s post-retirement career, he has been involved in cricket coaching for a while. The Auckland-born owns an extensive experience of supervising the New Zealand men’s cricket team for eight years.

“I can’t ask the players to do what I can’t do, right? So while I can’t do the exercises as well as them, I certainly try to put in an effort,” said KKR head coach Brendon McCullum via their official website.

“I’ve also heard that the shirts this year – practice shirts and coach’s shirts – are going to be very, very tight. So, I need to make sure that I am not too fat as we get into the season,” added McCullum.

“The guys are now getting to know him. There have been some unbelievable workouts he has given every one to do. They are hard, and if you haven’t worked out for a while, you can’t do it. Sore bodies for a couple of days…But it’s amazing and very, very helpful for all the boys at this time of staying indoors,” the former Black Caps skipper who has worked with Donaldson added further.

Kyle Mills lauded Donaldson for his professional attitude

KKR bowling coach Kyle Mills also heaped praises for the training specialist. Mills reckoned that it’s going to be an excellent step for the Kolkata-based franchise to appoint Donaldson for his unique services.

“You spend a lot of time trying to catch him, and you never will. He is a fantastic person, and he is an absolute professional. I think it’s going to be a big feather in our cap to have him on board,” said Mills.