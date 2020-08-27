Lionel Messi’s two-decade illustrious career at his boyhood club Barcelona appears to be on the brink of a painful goodbye after the Argentine reportedly handed over the transfer request to the club management.

Throughout the season, the talisman has repeatedly voiced his frustrations over several disagreements with Barcelona board.

His relationship with the club president Josep Maria Bartomeu is broken beyond repair as the latter took numerous questionable decisions which were never in the best interest of the club.

In the past, Messi has publicly acknowledged that he wants to end his career with Barcelona. But, after years of mismanagement and ignorance from the club hierarchy, he might have changed his mind.

KKR and DC comes up with humorous tweets

The latest development related to Messi and Barcelona has taken social media by the storm. Netizens are coming up with hilarious recommendations for the 33-years-old footballer.

Amid all this hustle and bustle, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) also came up with a humorous post on Twitter.



“ANNOUNCEMENT In light of recent rumours, Delhi Capitals would like to confirm that a bid for #LionelMessi has not been made,” wrote DC official handle.

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 In light of recent rumours, Delhi Capitals would like to confirm that a bid for #LionelMessi has not been made. — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) August 26, 2020



While KKR wrote: “Mr. #Messi, How about donning the Purple and Gold?”

As far as both these franchises are concerned, they are all set to feature within a month time in the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The IPL 2020 is slated to commence from September 19, and the final will be played on November 10. Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi are the three cities which will be sharing the workload of hosting every match to be played this season.

Franchises have already reached the UAE and the players and staff are currently serving the mandatory six-day quarantine period.