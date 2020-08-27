Left-arm fast Harry Gurney has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL T20 and the 2020 Vitality Blast due to shoulder injury. The pacer will undergo an operation in September.

Gurney represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2019 season, taking seven wickets in eight games, including a ‘Man of the Match’ performance against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

“Having gone through the same frustrations as everyone this year in waiting for cricket to restart, I’m devastated to have to miss the Blast. Some of the proudest moments in my career have been with Notts, and nothing quite compares to being out on the field at Trent Bridge competing for trophies with some of my best mates. To have that taken away for a year is tough,” Gurney said in the Outlaws press release.

While Notts Outlaws released a press release regarding his absence in the Blast, the pacer himself confirmed to ESPNCricinfo that he wouldn’t be taking part in the IPL 2020 either.

Gurney might face the heat of this injury as well, given that this IPL season could have possibly paved the way for his inclusion in England’s squad for the T20 World Cup slated to be played in India next year.

Meanwhile, the 13th season of the IPL will bowl-out from September 19 in UAE. KKR are yet to give an official word on Gurney’s replacement.

BCCI is yet to come up with the complete fixture of IPL 2020

According to TOI, the primary reason behind the delay in the release of IPL 2020 schedule is the ongoing pandemic, which makes it incredibly challenging to go ahead with the fixture. The BCCI aims to be a little flexible in its approach in order to face unprecedented challenges that may arise in the middle of the cash-rich tournament.