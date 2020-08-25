The 2020 edition of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) is slated to be played from September 19 to November 10 in the foreign land of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Players and support staff are required to strictly follow the guidelines and safety protocols laid down by the apex cricketing body in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus. The seven-day quarantine period is mandatory for each franchise before they begin their practice sessions.

India and Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya, while being quarantined in the Gulf nation, is already missing his wife Natasa Stankovic and their new-born son Agastya.

The talisman recently shared a glimpse of the video call with his family back home on Instagram. In the picture, Natasa can be seen with the little munchkin, who was peacefully asleep in her mother’s arms. Pandya himself was seen sporting a big smile on his face.

“Missing my 2 angels. Blessed to have you both in my life,” the all-rounder captioned the post. Natasa came up with a quick response which read: “We love you and miss you.”

KL Rahul, Pandya’s colleague and his close friend, wrote “angel” with the heart emoji.

Pandya is a vital cog for Mumbai Indians’ squad

Meanwhile, Pandya has missed a fair chunk of cricketing activity since ICC World Cup 2019 due to a recurring lower-back injury. He last appeared for India during the South Africa T20I series in September 2019 before a successful surgery for his nagging injury in London.

The 26-year-old has played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is for Team India, scoring 1,799 runs across all formats and bagging over 100 wickets thus far.

Pandya will be next seen donning the MI jersey in the IPL 2020. His form will be crucial for the Rohit Sharma-led side.