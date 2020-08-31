Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman, Parthiv Patel, recently took a hilarious jibe at former Australian cricketer Dean Jones on Twitter.

It all started during a virtual meeting conducted by RCB head coach Mike Hesson. In the session, Hesson presented Parthiv with a funny isolation gift.

Hesson gifted Parthiv a tube of ‘Griptec’, which is used by sportsmen for enhancing grip in wet conditions.

Parthiv accepted Hesson’s gift in good humour. “You know the team is in good spirits when there’s banter of this quality,” RCB captioned their post.

You know the team is in good spirits when there’s banter of this quality. 😂#PlayBold #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/WAd5qbjZhR — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 25, 2020



Hesson retweeted RCB’s post with the caption, “Just to clarify @parthiv9 and I are not related.”

Just to clarify @parthiv9 and I are not related….. https://t.co/iUJTxKlucs

— Mike Hesson ONZM (@CoachHesson) August 25, 2020

Soon, Jones joined in the conversation by taking a subtle dig at both Parthiv and Hesson regarding their short stature. “@parthiv9 so who is shorter between the 2 of you?” asked Jones.

To which, Parthiv fired shots by bringing up Jones’ age and his short-sightedness. “You sir..your have short-sightedness because you are 60++ @CoachHesson”.

Hesson and Parthiv would hope that the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is fruitful for the RCB franchise.

The Virat Kohli-led team is yet to clinch their maiden IPL title, despite participating in all twelve editions.

RCB would expect Parthiv to provide explosive starts while facing the new ball. Patel developed a substantial reputation for giving flying starts at the top with his flamboyant cameos.

The Gujarat legend has accumulated a lot of experience in the IPL, representing several franchises over the years.

Patel, after starting for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went on to represent Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians, before joining RCB for a second stint.

Parthiv has appeared in 139 IPL games, where he amassed 2848 runs at a strike-rate of 120.

Hesson, along with Simon Katich, has worked on bringing balance in the RCB lineup, with the addition of Chris Morris, Isuru Udana and Kane Richardson in the roster. Kohli’s workload would be shared with the presence of Aaron Finch in the lineup.