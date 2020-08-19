Australia and England will face-off against each other for a three-match ODI and as many T20I series, starting from September 5 to September 15, in the UK.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), who boast several marquee international players from Australia and England in the lineup, will miss out on their services in the opening IPL 2020 encounter.

Moreover, RR COO, Jake Lush McCrum, has remained optimistic despite their absence in the first game. McCrum has stated that the players would benefit from the high-octane environment of the England-Australia clash.

“They’ll be competing at the highest level before the IPL where they’ll be playing against the best players day in day out. They may miss the first match due to the protocols put in place by the BCCI but we believe the protocols are necessary to keep everyone safe,” McCrum told PTI.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played in a biosecure bubble, with teams following Standard of Procedures (SOPs).

Earlier, the BCCI chose UAE as the venue with the evergrowing case of coronavirus cases in India. The cash-rich league is scheduled from September 19, until November 10.

The RR COO touched upon the preventive measures to be undertaken if a player is suspected or found positive with the global pandemic ailment.

“Suspected or positive cases will immediately be isolated from the team and the case will be managed by a team doctor in accordance with the IPL medical team. Contract tracing will begin immediately,” McCrum added.

“BCCI are putting together a list of accredited hospitals which will be fully equipped to handle all such cases. All cases will, however, be treated as per set guidelines and protocols of the UAE government.”

McCrum further added that the task force has been assigned, in case a player is found symptomatic.

“This team is being led by Anuja Dalvi, the Indian female physio who has international experience in cricket and other sports, supported by team physiotherapist John Gloster and team doctor, Rob Young,” McCrum concluded.