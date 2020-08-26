The much furious debate among cricketing fandoms related to ‘mankading’ and how it supposedly violates the ‘spirit of the game’ has resurfaced once again.

Like catches, stumpings and run-outs, ‘mankading’ is just another mode of dismissal but the disproportionate outrage it sparks makes one think about its legitimacy.

Last year, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin famously mankaded Jos Buttler during a match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The incident left Buttler and most of the cricket pundits in sour taste.

But Ashwin remained adamant and kept on backing his action since it is in accordance with the rules and regulation.

The whole saga reappeared after Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting recently remarked that he would not allow Ashwin to ‘Mankad’ in the IPL 2020.

Former Australian captain remarked that he would definitely have a chat with the off-spinner once he joins the DC squad in the UAE.

“I’ll be having a chat with him about, that’s the first thing I’ll do,” Ponting said.

Ravi Ashwin comes up with a reply

Ashwin, who was traded to the Delhi-based franchise, has revealed that he already had an interesting chat with Ponting over a phone call.

“Ricky Ponting hasn’t yet reached (Dubai). After he comes, we will sit for a chat with him. He said he wants to have a conversation. We have already spoken over the phone. It was a very interesting chat,” Ashwin said on his official YouTube channel.

“What happens sometimes is Australians’ messages in English get lost in translation and reach us with a different meaning. Even some of their jokes become news. That’s what it is and next week I will reveal a bit more about my conversation with Ricky,” the 33-year-old added.

The IPL 2020 will bowl out from September 19, and the final will be played on November 10.