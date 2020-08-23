IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal drops a catchy comment Virat Kohli’s ‘Hello from Dubai’ post

Yuzvendra Chahal, Virat Kohli (Image Source: Twitter)

With less than a month’s time left until the 2020 season of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) commences, the hustle and bustle among players and franchise are at its zenith.


Social media handles of the franchises are buzzing as they continue to hype up their players and the team. After a series of uneventful months, cricket’s very own carnival will be well and truly back, albeit in the foreign land of the UAE.

While the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) flew to the UAE on Thursday (August 20), skipper Virat Kohli arrived a day later by a chartered flight from his home-town Mumbai.


Kohli later joined the RCB squad at Waldorf Astoria and shared a picture of himself from the hotel on Instagram. “Hello from Dubai,” he captioned the picture.

Hello Dubai 😁🕘👀

Yuzvendra Chahal attempted to take a sly dig at his RCB and India skipper by leaving a hilarious comment on the picture.

“Hello from same hotel bhaiya #neighbours,” wrote Chahal in the comment section.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s reply (Image Source: Twitter)

Because of the ongoing pandemic, each franchise has booked a separate hotel, where the squad and staff members are supposed to stay for the tournament period.


Despite having a star-studded squad, with stalwarts like Kohli and AB de Villiers donning the orange jersey, RCB is yet to win the championship title.

The Kohli-led side would be more than desperate to break the jinx this time.

Delhi-lad might not be the best captain around, but solely as a batsman, there’s quite no one like him. With more than 5000 runs in 177 matches, he is the leading run-scorer of the tournament.


Meanwhile, Chahal is the highest wicket-taker for the Bangalore-based franchise. With slow pitches and dry days, UAE might help the leg-spinner to bring the best out of him.

