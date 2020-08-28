The most awaited 13th season of cricket’s biggest carnival, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, is all set to get underway from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The final of the lucrative league will take place on November 10.

The IPL 2020 will be played across three venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Not to mention, the entire tournament will be played under a bio-secure environment, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, all the teams have reached the Gulf nation and cricketers, along with staff members, are serving a mandatory 6-day quarantine period.

These players and members will also experience some rounds of COVID-19 tests before they head on to the field for practice and training sessions.

AB de Villiers looking forward to training with teammates

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers is looking forward to training with his fellow teammates. The spinal column of RCB recently shared a post on his official Instagram handle. The post features De Villiers’ picture where he can be seen posing with his complete training gear.

“Final day of quarantine here in Dubai. Gear is ready; I’m ready, can’t wait to get out there with @royalchallengersbangalore! Almost time for @iplt20 2020,” De Villiers captioned the photo.

However, RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is very well known for his humorous remarks, tried to poke fun at ABD. Chahal stated that after a few days, the former South Africa skipper would be left with only two bats. In the dazzling picture, De Villiers can be seen with his three bats.

“After a couple of days you will see only 2 bats sir,” Chahal responded.