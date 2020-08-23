Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has put forth an interesting idea of organising a charity match in which a team comprising 11 retired legends will be taking on the current national team led by none other than Virat Kohli.

Pathan suggested that this game, apart from serving as the farewell game for the cricketers, will also be used to raise funds for a good cause.

The demand for the farewell match has skyrocketed since MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina bid farewell to international cricket on August 15.

“Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn’t get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team?” Pathan tweeted.

The Baroda-born has come up with an exciting line-up which consists of the likes of Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and Pathan himself.

Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team? pic.twitter.com/diUiLXr9XQ

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 22, 2020

Recently, there has been a lot of furore in the cricketing fandom over how some of the most celebrated players announced their retirement in obscurity, without any pomp and fanfare.

Yuvraj, the former Indian all-rounder, too echoed the same sentiment in the past as he expressed his displeasure on how BCCI handled him and some of his colleagues like Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman.

“I just felt that the way they managed me towards the end of my career was very unprofessional. But looking back at a couple of great players like Harbhajan, Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, also very badly mismanaged. So it is part of Indian cricket, I had seen it in the past and I was not really surprised,” Yuvraj had said.