West Indies and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman Dwayne Bravo is a man who wears many hats. On-field, he is a virtuoso with both bat and the ball. Off-field, he is an accomplished songwriter who makes people all over the world groove with his disco beat and catchy tunes.

Bravo recently revealed that it was MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi’s idea to name the song ‘Helicopter 7’ that was released on the eve of the 39th birthday of the former Indian skipper.

“Yeah yeah (got great response), from him (Dhoni) and from his wife (Sakshi). His wife was instrumental in some of the things put into the song. For example, naming the song helicopter was her idea. I wanted to call the song No. 7,” said Bravo.

“I asked some of his fans too about the things they want and the thing that stood out was helicopter. I’m just happy I was able to put together a project like this. The song reached a million views within an hour.”

‘I didn’t want it to be a farewell song’

Both Bravo and Dhoni have been in the CSK dressing room for many years now and share a great camaraderie. The Trinidadian further remarked that he wanted to sing about Dhoni’s illustrious career and his remarkable achievements while he is still playing.

“I’m heavily into music and I said to my musical team that I have to do a song for this guy and I have to do it before he [MS Dhoni] retires. I didn’t want it to be a farewell song or a sad song. I wanted it to be a song highlighting his achievements throughout his career while he’s still playing,” he said.

“A lot of people remember players when they finish. Honestly, I had no idea that he’s going to retire. Good news is he’s still going to be playing in yellow,” Bravo concluded.

Bravo is currently plying his trade for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. He will be soon joining his skipper Dhoni and the rest of the CSK squad in Dubai for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).