Former Indian international S Sreesanth is back in action after a long forced break from all outdoor activities in the wake of the coronavirus. The pacer shared a few videos of himself bowling relentlessly in the nets of Cricket Academy in Kerala.

To the unversed, Sreesanth was a part of India World Cup-winning squad in 2011. He played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for India.

The Kerala-born was a wayward, aggressive guy who wore his heart on the sleeves. It’s quite natural that he, at times, appeared misfits and disruptive in the orderly realm of the ‘Gentleman’s game’.

An illustrious career soon took a nightmarish turn in 2013, after his name popped up in a spot-fixing scandal while playing for Rajasthan Royals. Thereafter, the 37-year-old was handed a lifetime ban from all sorts of cricketing activities.

However, BCCI Ombudsman Justice (retired) D.K. Jain reduced the life ban imposed on the Indian speedster to seven years in 2019. Sreesanth will be eligible to play all forms of cricket from September 13, 2020.

Sreesanth remains optimistic about his future

On Sunday (August 30), Sreesanth took to Twitter and wrote: “Back in nets ..nd it’s the best feeling..wearing spikes and running in #blessed #Cricket #india #kerala #s36 cricket academy #family #NeverGiveUp”.

Meanwhile, Kerala coach Tinu Yohannan has revealed that Sreesanth is always in his plan, albeit the pacer has to prove his fitness and skills before barging into the domestic side.

“His (Sreesanth’s) ban will be lifted in September. The good thing is that there is time for him to get ready. He is working hard on his game and his fitness. Then we will have to assess his physical fitness and game skills. Sree (Sreesanth) is always in the scheme of things,” the Kerala coach had told PTI.