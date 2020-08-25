#JusticeforSSR: Suresh Raina shares a heartfelt post remembering Sushant Singh Rajput

  • Raina writes an emotional note for the late actor.
  • "Brother, you will always be alive in our hearts": Raina
Suresh Raina on Sushant Singh Rajput (Image Source: Twitter)

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Monday (August 24) paid a heartfelt tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.


Remembering the actor, Raina posted an emotional note on Twitter. He even tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wished that the late actor gets justice.

Raina shared a video on the microblogging website where he played the song “Jaan Nisaar” from Sushant’s film Kedarnath.


In the video, one could see the picture of Sushant on Raina’s Ipad. He used hashtags like ‘#JusticeforSSR’, ‘#WeAreAllInThisTogether’ along with ‘#FamilyNeedsJustice’ in his post.

“Brother, you will always be alive in our hearts, your fans miss you more than anything! I have full faith on our government & it’s leaders who will leave no stone unturned to bring you justice, you are a true inspiration! #GlobalPrayersforSSR #JusticeforSSR @narendramodi,” Raina tweeted.

Last week, the southpaw had shared a photo of himself with Sushant where the actor was seen in the look of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.


“It still hurts my brother, but I know the truth will prevail #JusticeforSushantSingRajput” Raina had written on Twitter.

Supreme Court ordered CBI inquiry

Regarding the case of Sushant, in July, an FIR was registered against actress Rhea Chakraborty in Patna under various sections on the complaint of late actor’s father, Krishna Kishor Singh.

Then, on August 19, the Supreme Court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to examine the case.


Not only this, but the court of last resort had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the relevant evidence to the CBI.

