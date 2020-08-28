Irish international Kevin O’Brien was left red-faced with a hefty repair bill after one of his eight sixes against North West Warriors pierced directly into the windscreen of a car parked outside Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin.

O’Brien plies his trade for Leinster Lightning, and the match was a part of the ongoing Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Series.

O’Brien’s ruthlessly blasted 82 off just 37 deliveries and propelled Leinster to a comfortable victory in a rain-infested match which was reduced to 12 overs a side.

A superb blast from the 36-years-old left the Warriors with a daunting total of 124 to chase in just 12 overs. Except for William Porterfield’s half-century off 30 balls, none of the batsmen rose to the occasion, andthey lost the match by 24 runs (DLS).

‘It’s actually the second time I’ve hit my own car’

Coming back to O’Brien’s car, he straightway headed to the local dealership to get his problems sorted.

Interestingly, the swashbuckler later revealed that this is not the first time he has inflicted damage to his car. A few months ago in a training session, one of his sixes sailed out of Pembroke and caused a big dent in the car.

“It’s actually the second time I’ve hit my own car at Pembroke. We had a training session at the ground a few months ago and I put a dent in the passenger door, so I probably shouldn’t park as close to the pitch as I usually do,” he said.

“It’s just one of those things I suppose, a bit unlucky. I thought I had parked under a tree and I thought it would have been shaded a bit, but the ball must have gone through the branches and straight through the window.”

O’Brien, who still holds the record for the fastest World Cup century, is renowned all over the world for his destructive batting skill. In the 2011 ODI World Cup, the right-hander stunned the cricketing world after reaching the three-figures mark in just 50 deliveries against England.