KL Rahul, since making his debut in the 2014 Melbourne Test, has turned out to be a star of Indian cricket.

Moreover, the dashing batsman has been given the keeping duties in white-ball cricket. Rahul has now got the opportunity to lead Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with Ravichandran Ashwin making a move to the Delhi Capitals (DC).

The Karnataka stalwart is one of the few fortunate ones to play under three top-notch captains, namely MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. The cricketing fraternity has often scrutinized about the trios styles of captaincy.

During a recent interaction, Rahul was quizzed about the learnings from the three giants of the game. To which, Rahul has listed out Dhoni’s composure, Virat’s passion and Rohit’s ability to back and trust his players as massive learnings.

“Dhoni’s calmness and belief showed in backing players who had the potential to be matchwinners. Virat’s passion in the way he leads, the way he wants the boys to be better and better. Rohit always plays with passion and backs players,” Rahul told Indian Express.

Rahul on leading KXIP in IPL 2020

The 2020 edition of the IPL will be the first time when fans will witness Rahul’s leadership abilities while captaining the KXIP side.

“I always played the game thinking as if I’m the captain. At the ground, I always think of what I would have done in a particular situation. Whom I would have bowled in a situation? I was always proactive in my head and it’s just an extension of that,” the KXIP skipper reckoned.

“I know it will be harder than I think. I am not going in with any expectations like I have played cricket so many years. I will get on the field and try to make decisions at the moment. You can’t plan too much because it could be confusing,” Rahul concluded.

The Mohali-based franchise would hope that change in captaincy helps them in the change of fortunes. The Preity Zinta co-owned team is yet to clinch their maiden IPL title.